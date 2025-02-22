GM: Suns Need to Move Past Outside Noise
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns look to move forward after a noisy trade deadline that nearly saw Kevin Durant dealt from the organization in the closing hours.
Though Durant ultimately wasn't moved, those trade talks only stirred the pot more for a Suns team that already was underwhelming on the court.
Now, nothing but chatter and speculation surround Durant's future in the desert and what could come out of it
Suns general manager James Jones addressed Durant and how Phoenix will move forward when speaking with Arizona Sports:
“ I think that’s the story everyone wants to talk about,” Jones said.
“Kevin is unique in the sense that he tells you exactly how he feels and he understands this game, top to bottom. … No smoothing over (was needed) because he wants to do what we want to do, which is win.
“He’s been great. I think it’s a testament to his ability to put the game above anything else. We’re aware the narratives will continue to bubble up. And like I said, when you’re not winning, it gets noisy. The only way to counter that is to win games and stack wins and if we do that, I think we’ll have the outcome that we set out to achieve at the beginning of the season.”
Durant himself addressed those trade rumors - which you can read more about here.
The Suns are just 26-29 thus far in the 2024-25 season and will need to get their act together - quickly - in order to avoid the possibility of missing the postseason.