Suns Named Best Landing Spot for Jimmy Butler
PHOENIX -- As the NBA's Feb. 6 trade deadline approaches, the Phoenix Suns are still heavy in their pursuit of Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler.
There's several factors that play into the All-Star eventually landing in the desert, though as of now, Phoenix is still the top destination for Butler according to Bleacher Report.
"Basketball-wise, Butler won't find a better fit than the Suns. They could use his toughness, versatility and complementary scoring and playmaking, and he would thrive amid the space created by hooping alongside elite shot-makers like Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. Butler also sounds more than convinced Phoenix is the right fit for him," wrote Zach Buckley.
"... Now, getting him to Phoenix is a different, incredibly difficult challenge. The Suns are strapped for assets, and the Heat aren't interested in Bradley Beal, who would have to be involved for this big-money deal to work. Having said that, the Suns do have a potentially juicy 2031 first-rounder to trade, and they have discussed using it to help acquire Butler, per ESPN's Brian Windhorst, so maybe the situation isn't entirely hopeless.
"Finding a deal that works for Butler, Beal (who has a no-trade clause), the Suns and the Heat is the Mount Everest of tall tasks. Identifying Phoenix as Butler's best landing spot, though, isn't all that difficult."
This has to be one of the more intriguing situations to monitor in the NBA over the next few weeks, as there's clear interest in Butler and the Suns on making a match, though several other dominoes must fall in order to make it happen.
We'll see if Miami ultimately deals Butler, though the Suns are still considered to be the top option.