Suns Owner Commits To Building Same Vision for Suns as Mercury
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Mercury have had an incredible turnaround during the last few seasons, going from the worst team in the league in the 2023 season to one of the best this year.
Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Mat Ishbia has been very vocal about the shift in identity and vision that led to the Mercury finding the success they have now with a 27-14 record and the playoffs right around the corner.
Ishbia committed to finding this alignment with the Suns, replying to a story by ESPN's Kendra Andrews on the Mercury on X:
"Building a great team and organization takes alignment on vision, execution, and teamwork. Love seeing us execute this with the Mercury and we will do the same with the Suns!"
New Suns general manager Brian Gregory caught a lot of flak for constantly using the word "alignment" in his introductory press conference in May, but Phoenix has made it very clear this is how it wants to build success.
Ishbia went more in depth on his vision for the Suns compared to the Mercury in an interview on Arizona Sports' Burns and Gambo show last month.
“What I expect is we’re gonna be competitive, a team that you’re gonna be proud of and we’re gonna be building,” Ishbia said. “Over the next couple years, you’re gonna see us follow that same Phoenix Mercury path to be competing for a championship, playing hard. Everyone’s gonna rally around these guys, and I’m excited about it.”
As Andrews story details, the Mercury have built around a Big 3 in Kahleah Copper, Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally, as well as unexpected depth pieces, to lead them to clinching a postseason spot.
The Suns no longer have their "Big 3" of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal after trading Durant and buying out Beal, but will hope their new young pieces can develop into stars or key role players they can build around, an area that was severely lacking on the team the last couple seasons.
Phoenix will also look to its new pieces, most notably Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green, to help usher in the new identity Ishbia wants to create for the Suns, which has clearly worked for the Mercury, who just acquired Thomas and Sabally this past offseason.
With all of their new faces, many are not high on the Suns going into this year, but Ishbia has said the success might take time as it did with the Mercury.
The Mercury wrap up the regular season on Sept. 11, while the Suns begin training camp on Sept. 24 with their home opener scheduled for Oct. 22.