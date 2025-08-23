Suns Owner: We're Crafting This Team for Our Fans
PHOENIX -- Much has been said about the Phoenix Suns and what can only be described as a transitional summer entering the 2025-26 season.
The Suns ditched stars in Bradley Beal/Kevin Durant over the offseason while also making changes at key seats in head coach and general manager after completely missing the playoffs for the first time in years.
Owner Mat Ishbia has included several buzzwords such as culture and identity since first stepping foot into the role - and that hasn't changed.
During an interview with Arizona Sports' Burns and Gambo this week, Ishbia offered the following:
“We have players that wanna be here, that are bought into the Phoenix Suns’ culture. I can take the criticism for not defining (that culture) well enough when I bought the team, but it is defined very clearly now.
“There is not a player on the team that does not understand what we’re about. There’s not a coach, there’s not anyone in the front office that does not understand that it’s for the fans, and we’re gonna develop a team that they’re gonna be proud of year in and year out.”
The Suns aren't quite expected to be contenders thanks to their re-tooled roster, as many NBA power rankings have them near the bottom of the Western Conference postseason.
Phoenix could make a playoff push with new faces in Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks surrounding Devin Booker, though it feels like a lot will need to go right before that can become a realistic expectation.
“What I expect is we’re gonna be competitive, a team that you’re gonna be proud of and we’re gonna be building,” Ishbia continued. “Over the next couple years, you’re gonna see us follow that same Phoenix Mercury path to be competing for a championship, playing hard. Everyone’s gonna rally around these guys, and I’m excited about it.”
The Suns will begin preseason activity on Oct. 3 while their regular season opens on Oct. 22.