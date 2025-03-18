Suns Owner Laughs at Rebuild Talk
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns move into the future with plenty of question marks, though owner Mat Ishbia is making one thing clear: They're not rebuilding.
"It's surprising to me that other people, other fans, they actually like the rebuild process," Ishbia told ESPN in an exclusive interview.
"Like, 'Oh, let's rebuild it.' Are you crazy?! You think I'm going to go for seven years and try to get there? You enjoy the 2030 draft picks that we have holding? I want to try to see the game today. I want us to win today, and we're going to try.
"Although let's say this doesn't work, guess what? Maybe next year we won't be as good, but we're going to try again. The next opportunity we have, we're going to try to win and compete. And it will work. We will win championships here in Phoenix. Might not be this year, but I promise you we are going to do it. And that's what we're focused on."
Ishbia has been fairly clear on his intentions to be all-in since the very moment he stepped into the role of owner back in February of 2023.
Phoenix's current experiment of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal clearly isn't going to bring a title back to the Valley, and many believe one of the trio will be dealt in the offseason.
Durant is the most likely out of the trio, though Ishbia isn't willing to wave the white flag on Durant's tenure - at least yet.
"I'll just say that we're going to evaluate in the offseason," Ishbia continued.
"We're going to find a way to win, and it's probably a lot easier winning with Kevin Durant than without him. But at the same time, yes, if we're not good enough in this iteration of the Phoenix Suns, we're going to find a way to be better next year. "
It sure doesn't seem like the Suns will be rebuilding.