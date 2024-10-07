Suns PG Projected to Breakout
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are expected to be a much better team in the 2024-25 season.
The Suns are locked and loaded with talent across the board - notably with stars Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker - though one piece to their puzzle could be on the verge of taking things to the next level.
Tyus Jones inked a one-year deal to join the Suns late in free agency, providing the squad with their first true point guard since Chris Paul's departure.
There's been debates on exactly how impactful Jones will be along with his co-stars in the starting lineup - though ESPN's Jeremy Woo tabbed Jones as one of a handful breakout candidates for the upcoming season:
"He might be a much-needed salve for the Suns, with the sting of last season's first-round playoff exit in the rearview and now a new coach in place, with Mike Budenholzer replacing Frank Vogel after one season," wrote Woo.
"Jones is a true point guard who directs traffic, takes care of the ball at an elite rate and shoots reliably from long range; Phoenix played without one for much of last season, struggled with turnovers, and didn't take an optimal number of 3s for a team that features so many quality shooters.
"There's opportunity for the veteran guard to play distributor for Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Beal -- it appears he'll open the season as the starter, with Grayson Allen slated to come off the bench. On paper, Jones is what the Suns need, and it's hard to argue with his value at the price point because whatever Phoenix can get from him could go a long way."
Jones' 7.35 assist to turnover ratio last season was the best in NBA history for a single year, and his ability to organize the offense on top of limiting turnovers will serve the Suns well.
Jones was smart to only ink a one-year deal with potential to cash out next offseason assuming he and the rest of the Suns play as well as anticipated.