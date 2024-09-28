Suns Plan on Honoring Legendary Broadcaster
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns plan to honor the late Al McCoy in some fashion for the upcoming 2024-25 season, according to The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin.
McCoy passed away recently at the age of 91.
"When teams want to honor someone of importance to their organization, they contact the league's on-court and brand partnership team and collaborate on a design," wrote Rankin.
"McCoy wasn't a player for the Suns, but as former Suns two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash said, "'he was the teammate that never wore a jersey.'
"Sources say the Suns are discussing various options with the NBA on how to honor McCoy this season."
Rankin then ran through varying options such as a strip on the team's jersey or a celebratory night in McCoy's honor during the season.
McCoys served as the voice of the Suns for 51 seasons and during that time, he established himself as one of the best in the world of sports broadcasting.
“I had the privilege of Al McCoy narrating the first eight years of my career. He was inducted into the Ring of Honor my second season, and it was then I really understood what a special talent he was," said Devin Booker after his passing.
"And over the course of my career, I’ve learned what an even more special person he was. We will miss Al, and I am so glad our legacies in Phoenix are forever connected.”
McCoy was inducted into the Suns' Ring of Honor in 2017, becoming just the 15th person to hold that honor.
Whatever direction the Suns decide to go, any tribute for such a legendary person would be well received.