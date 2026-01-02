Evaluating Suns' Top Trade Target -- Does it Make Sense?

PHOENIX -- The NBA's Feb. 5 trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and with the Phoenix Suns pushing themselves into postseason contention, a possible move at the deadline appears to be much more likely than previously anticipated.

As such, a wider range of possibilities are expected for Phoenix -- but do Bleacher Report's list of top three trade targets truly make sense for the Suns?

A look into the top three players for the Suns and what they'd bring:

Evaluating Suns' Top Trade Targets

Dec 27, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) shoots a free throw against the Phoenix Suns against during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Bleacher Report listed Zion Williamson, Saddiq Bey and Rui Hachimura as Phoenix's top targets with just about one month left until the league's trade deadline.

Williamson is obviously the biggest name on this list, and Dan Favale believes he makes perfect sense.

"Getting a bigger forward with more offensive juice to squeeze would go a long way for the (still) surprisingly plucky Phoenix Suns. Someone like John Collins verges on ideal, but at this point, if you're giving up one or more of Grayson Allen, Dillon Brooks and Royce O'Neale, you need to aim higher," he wrote.

"Enter Zion Williamson. Mortgaging the farm for his services is a no-no. Fortunately, the Suns don't have much left to mortgage. Zion is the star-sized gamble you make if the New Orleans Pelicans are looking for matching money—like, the injured Jalen Green plus stuff—and not much else.

"The Suns are uncomfortably reliant on Dillon Brooks teeing up shots right now. Zion takes care of that."

When healthy, the Suns won't have a shortage of shotmakers in the Valley with Booker, Green, O'Neale, Allen and others in the mix to pair with Gillespie likely coming off the bench.

We've previously covered this topic before, though to make a long-story short, Williamson's combination of health and lack of three-point prowess doesn't exactly make him a fit in Ott's offense.

He's exciting -- but the Suns don't need excitement. They have plenty of that already.

Dec 27, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Saddiq Bey (41) dribbles against Phoenix Suns forward Royce O'Neale (00) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Bey and Hachimura would likely cost less on the trade market.

"Bey has turned in some crafty from-scratch interior touches. He guarantees more three-point volume than Zion and allows the Suns to lean further into their current Devin Booker-and-Collin-Gillespie-plus-a-bunch-of-complements model," Favale continued.

"Hachimura has morphed into one of the game's most efficient perimeter scorers. The Suns have the ball-movers to capitalize on his preferred shot types, along with the peppy defenders to keep him insulated on the less-glamorous end."

Hachimura was actually a rumored trade candidate for the Suns previously before he ended up in Los Angeles.

There's other names that have been linked to the Suns such as Jonathan Kuminga and Ochai Agbaji while Phoenix backup center Nick Richards feels likely to be moved.