Suns Provide Positive Injury Update on Jalen Green Ahead of China Trip
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns departed for Macao, China on Sunday to gear up for their preseason games against the Brooklyn Nets this weekend, but still have two big injury situations they're dealing with a few weeks before the season.
New starting center Mark Williams will likely be held out of the preseason as the team follows a plan to have him healthy for the regular season. Williams said he will be available for Phoenix's opening night matchup on Ot. 22 against the Sacramento Kings, which you can read more about by clicking here.
Meanwhile, starting guard Jalen Green suffered a hamstring strain last week that left some concerned he could miss the start of the regular season.
Even after the injury news, Green was seen going through a pregame workout ahead of Phoenix's preseason victory over the Los Angeles Lakers last Friday where he was moving very fluidly and appeared to be going game speed.
Coach Jordan Ott provided an update on Green before the team left for China on Sunday.
“It’s definitely progressing. It’s progressing in the right place," Ott said (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin). "With soft tissue, you never know exactly where we’re at, but every day has been better. We’ll continue to reassess in China.”
Suns guard Jared Butler was very optimistic on Green's injury prognosis.
“I think he’s super close (to returning),” Butler said (via Rankin).
What Can Suns Expect From Jalen Green?
Phoenix put on a very strong all-around showing in its blowout victory over the Lakers in the preseason opener, but the fit of Green next to Devin Booker was presumed to be the most interesting thing to watch leading up to the season.
"I'm excited to play Book," Green said before the season. "I think it's gonna be a good situation. I think I'm gonna be able to learn a lot from him while at the same time adding what I can bring to the table. I think we're gonna complement each other a lot, especially with the system that Ott's got us playing in.
"I think we gonna be playing fast, and I think we gonna be creating a lot for each other and create for others. So I'm very excited about it, and I think we gonna shock a lot of people too."
Suns fans will just have to hold on a little bit longer to see the new backcourt duo in action.