Suns React to Devin Booker's Game-Winner
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns seem to have newfound energy all of a sudden and have now won four straight after a 108-106 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks Monday night thanks to a game-winning shot from Devin Booker.
The game was back-and-forth from the opening tip until Booker closed it off with a wide-open, pull-up jumper off an inbounds pass from Royce O'Neale and screen from Oso Ighodaro with 1.7 seconds left.
Booker, who finished with his second-straight double-double with 19 points and 12 assists, explained postgame that the play wasn't even supposed to be ran for him.
“Oh yeah, the play was, for (Kevin Durant)," Booker said. "(It was) the play that we ran in Paris (with Team USA) this summer right before halftime in his first game back.
"I haven't watched it back yet, so I don't know if they denied him, but Royce came to me, Oso set a great screen, and I just hit the shot.”
Durant, fresh off a Western Conference Player of the Week award, had his fair share of big moments throughout the night during a 38-point performance, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 26 seconds remaining.
"Just a reliable source," Booker said of trusting Durant, who tied a season-high seven 3-pointers, in that moment.
With Booker's game winner, he is now tied with Nikola Jokic for the most game-winning field goals in the final three seconds of the fourth quarter of overtime since 2016-17 with seven, according to Stathead.
Suns coach Mike Budenholzer made sure to give props to O'Neale, who has made several terrific inbounds passes in the final seconds of games all season long, for Booker's shot.
"There's multiple options (on the play), but Royce as an inbounder all year has been phenomenal," Budenholzer said. "Made a good read, Oso with a great screen, and Book with the catch and quick drive.
"That's kind of his favorite spot. Great execution, really multiple options. And Royce made the right read, Book made to play."
After Booker's shot, Bucks big man Brook Lopez missed what have been a game-tying fadeaway at the buzzer. Lopez complimented Ighodaro's screen on Booker's game-winner:
"It was a great screen. I saw we had a bit of a miscommunication down into the basket. So, I tried to help a little bit and try to get some space. But the big set a great screen, got Book open. It gave him a lot of room, a lot of separation to play with.”
Phoenix will try to extend its win streak when it concludes its five-game homestand Wednesday night against the defending champion Boston Celtics.