Inside The Suns

Suns Star Wins Western Conference Player of the Week

The Phoenix Suns' star was named the best out West.

Donnie Druin

Mar 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) dribbles the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mar 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) dribbles the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant has won the West's Player of the Week as the team is on a three-game winning streak.

More from the team:

"After helping the Phoenix Suns to a perfect 3-0 record over the past week, forward Kevin Durant has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week for March 17-23, the NBA announced today.

"This marks Durant’s 33rd career NBA Player of the Week honor, second as a member of the Suns and his first this season. His 33 career Player of the Week nods move him into a tie with Kobe Bryant for the second-most in league history, trailing only LeBron James (69).

"Durant averaged 27.3 points on 58.8% shooting, 6.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds, while shooting 14-for-15 from the free throw line, over the three games on the week. After opening the week with a 14-point performance against the Raptors, he totaled 26 points and 8 assists in a win over the Bulls on March 19. Durant finished the week with 42 points, 8 assists and 6 rebounds against the Cavaliers for his 72nd-career 40-plus point game, the ninth-most such games in NBA history.

"With 11 games remaining in the regular season, Durant is averaging 26.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 4.4 assists, while shooting 52.8% from the field and 41.7% from three-point range. Earlier this season, Durant became the eighth player in NBA history to reach 30,000 career points and he stands 951 points away from surpassing Wilt Chamberlain for seventh on the NBA’s all-time scoring list."

Phoenix hosts the Milwaukee Bucks tonight.

Published
Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News