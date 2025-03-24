Suns Star Wins Western Conference Player of the Week
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant has won the West's Player of the Week as the team is on a three-game winning streak.
More from the team:
"After helping the Phoenix Suns to a perfect 3-0 record over the past week, forward Kevin Durant has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week for March 17-23, the NBA announced today.
"This marks Durant’s 33rd career NBA Player of the Week honor, second as a member of the Suns and his first this season. His 33 career Player of the Week nods move him into a tie with Kobe Bryant for the second-most in league history, trailing only LeBron James (69).
"Durant averaged 27.3 points on 58.8% shooting, 6.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds, while shooting 14-for-15 from the free throw line, over the three games on the week. After opening the week with a 14-point performance against the Raptors, he totaled 26 points and 8 assists in a win over the Bulls on March 19. Durant finished the week with 42 points, 8 assists and 6 rebounds against the Cavaliers for his 72nd-career 40-plus point game, the ninth-most such games in NBA history.
"With 11 games remaining in the regular season, Durant is averaging 26.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 4.4 assists, while shooting 52.8% from the field and 41.7% from three-point range. Earlier this season, Durant became the eighth player in NBA history to reach 30,000 career points and he stands 951 points away from surpassing Wilt Chamberlain for seventh on the NBA’s all-time scoring list."
Phoenix hosts the Milwaukee Bucks tonight.