Suns React to Improbable Comeback vs Clippers
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns may have potentially saved their season against the Los Angeles Clippers last night.
Down by 23 and facing boo birds from the home crowd, the Suns dug deep and completed the comeback victory to sweep the season series against Los Angeles.
It was a win where most other nights the Suns may have folded, but not last night.
“It was impressive; the guys together, they found ways to get stops together. They found ways to create offense, create shots together. They just did a lot of things really well. It’s a game of runs and that was a huge one to finish it. So, a lot of credit to our players," said head coach Mike Budenholzer post-game.
"... Everybody knows where we are. This was to go on that run. I thought the competitiveness on the boards, guys getting in there, mixing it up, scrambling for each other, rotating, getting out and running. This was much needed.”
Suns star Kevin Durant chipped in 34 points and also met with reporters post-game:
“This was a fun win. It was two ends of the spectrum. This is about the worst you can get - the first three quarters - just how we played in that second quarter and in that third quarter. And then just to change the tide that quick and play that type of basketball. We're playing faster," Durant said after the win.
"We were covering for each other on defense, we got shots early in the clock, as opposed to late in the clock. We didn’t turn the ball over much, we were swarming on defense, getting rebounds. That was Suns basketball right there. And that's how we need to play moving forward.”
Phoenix certainly hopes so, as just 20 games remain for them to climb out of the massive hole the Suns put themselves in throughout the course of the regular season.
As the 11th seed out West, the Suns are just three games back from the tenth-place Dallas Mavericks.