Suns React to Kevin Durant Reaching Historic Milestone
PHOENIX -- The milestones just keep coming for Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant.
In Phoenix's loss the Memphis Grizzlies Tuesday night, Durant became just the eighth player in NBA history to reach 30,000 career points. Only LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Dirk Nowitzki and Wilt Chamberlain have ever surpassed the 30K mark.
“It’s an honor to be in the same category as those players who helped shape the game and push the game forward, and that's always been my goal is to get the most out myself every day, most out of my career," Durant said postgame.
"To be mentioned with those guys, means I’m doing something right myself. I feel like all the people that helped me out throughout this journey, I always talk about them, how much they mean to me and how much they impacted me to help me get to this point, so just grateful for my teammates, coaches, family, friends that have supported me and invested in me as a basketball player, so it means a lot.”
Durant, who had recently been the subject of trade rumors before the trade deadline, received a loud standing ovation from Suns fans after hitting a free throw to reach 30,000.
"It was incredible, man. I heard the crowd, I made a free throw, and then when I went back to the bench, the crowd's been great ever since I've been here supporting me," Durant said.
"They get here early at games, watching us work out, they be at the airport sometimes, and I'm just always grateful for the people who spend their hard-earned money and time to come watch us and be around us.
"I never felt that the fans were not supporting me, or anything to that nature. I'm glad that they showed up and showed up tonight, I'm just upset we didn't get the win for them, but glad they could cheer for something.”
Suns coach Mike Budenholzer, now in his 11th season as a head coach, has been a part of some historic teams and players, but marvels at what he sees from Durant every day.
"He's probably the most incredible shot-maker I've ever been around and gone against him a lot of nights, too," Budenholzer said.
"It's nice to be on his side. The way he can rise up and shoot over people, his height, his ball handling, he's, if not the most incredible shot maker, I'm not sure who is. So, it's just great to be around him every day.”
Devin Booker, who recently became the Suns' all-time leading scorer, continues to be impressed by Durant.
“I’ve always said that’s my favorite player," Booker said (via The Arizona Republic's Dana Scott). "It’s inspiring. It’s a testament to the hard work, to the inventor of the nickname ‘hooper’ that people use to loosely. He breathes it, he lives it, he s---- it.”
"This is his game, and he shows it."
Bol Bol, who has also often cited Durant as his favorite player of all time, got his first start in a Suns jersey on Durant's historic night, finishing with 18 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks.
“Awesome," Bol said of Durant making history. "Because that is my favorite player growing up. He is one of the reasons why I go hard every day. I have been watching him since I was a kid, so getting to play with him now still doesn’t feel real sometimes.”
Durant has now scored 3,316 points with the Suns after scoring 3,744 with the Brooklyn Nets, 5,374 with the Golden State Warriors and 17,566 with the Oklahoma City Thunder/Seattle SuperSonics.
Could the 36-year-old Durant eventually join LeBron James as the only players in NBA history to reach 40,000 career points?
"I don't know if I can get there, man," Durant said. "That's what makes LeBron's rise to the top pretty special. He stayed healthy, stayed consistent.
“I’m just trying to stay consistent and see what happens.”
Durant is showing no signs of slowing down, so the milestones seem like they are going to just keep coming. Next up on the all-time scoring list ahead of Durant is Wilt Chamberlain and his 31,419 career points.