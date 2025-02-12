Suns Star Kevin Durant Achieves Historic Milestone
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant has joined rare air, becoming just the eighth player in NBA history to reach 30,000 career points.
Durant accomplished the feat with a free throw in the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies. He entered tonight's game needing 26 points to reach 30,000.
It took Durant 1,101 career games to get to 30K, as he is currently averaging the sixth-most points per game in NBA history at 27.2 for his career.
Durant was on the cusp of this feat before he sprained his ankle last Monday in the Suns' overtime loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, forcing him to miss Phoenix's last three contests before tonight. He was also the subject of trade rumors during this period, which he spoke about yesterday.
Durant has showed no signs of slowing down with his play even at 36 years old, as he posted averages of 26.1 points on .524/.398/.827 splits, 6.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists across 39 games for the Suns (26-26) coming into tonight. Phoenix has just one more game tomorrow night before the All-Star break, where Durant will be making his 15th career All-Star appearance.
The next player Durant can pass on the all-time scoring list is Wilt Chamberlain, who has 31,419 points. After that, he would only need need 141 more points to surpass Dirk Nowitzki (31,560 career points) for the sixth-most points all time.
Durant is only in his second full season with the Suns, but has already added several milestones during his time in a Suns jersey, cementing himself among the best of the best in NBA history even after suffering a torn Achilles in the 2019 NBA Finals.
Congrats to KD!