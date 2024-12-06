Suns React to Stunning Loss
The Phoenix Suns missed an opportunity.
After establishing a two-game winning streak, the Suns walked into New Orleans as heavy favorites over the Pelicans before losing in 126-124 fashion.
Phoenix committed 17 turnovers and allowed New Orleans to score 45 points in the third quarter, ultimately leading to a loss that featured numerous mishaps from a Suns squad down Kevin Durant, Jusuf Nurkic and Ryan Dunn.
Even with the aforementioned names out of action, the Pelicans themselves (who had won just four games entering last night) have had their own fair share of injury woes.
It was an overall stunning loss for the Suns, who reacted as such in their post-game press conferences:
Suns Head Coach Mike Budenholzer
On if they could have done anything differently on the last play of the game:
“Coaches, all of us, we go back and we rethink things. You think, ‘could I have done something better.’ We’ll look at it, we’ll learn from it. It did work out – they defended it well, but overall I think the idea of Book (Devin Booker) with the ball is always something that’s good for us.”
On Brandon Ingram’s 21 third quarter points and how he changed the game:
“Some of it was just great shot making. He just made everything, he got to the free throw line a little bit, little bit of everything. I think that’s the quarter we’ll look at and try to figure out how we can be better in that third, especially against a player like (Brandon) Ingram that goes for 21 in a quarter.”
Suns Guard Devin Booker
On what happened defensively in the third quarter:
“Missing shots. Not getting back in transition. After holding them to 56 points in the first half, letting them come out and get back in the game was tough on us.”
On Kevin Durant’s absence:
“Obviously he’s one of the best scorers to ever play the game. So, teams probably feel more comfortable showing me their attention, but we have threats all over the court still. I trust all these guys. We just have to play advantage basketball after a blitz and figure out the spacing on the backside.”
Suns Forward Royce O’Neale
On if the game should have come down to the final possession:
“You can say that, but it’s basketball: it’s a game of runs. It’s a long game. I think we just have to do a better job of putting