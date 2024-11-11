Suns Ready to Bounce Back After OT Loss
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns fell in overtime fashion to the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, their first game after learning Suns forward Kevin Durant would miss at least two weeks with a strained calf.
Durant's been a key part for Phoenix's hot start to the season, and replacing one of the game's all-time great scorers was always going to be a tall task for Suns coach Mike Budenholzer.
“We'll have to go back and look at it. I'm sure there's a little bit of both of us learning how to play without Kevin (Durant) at the end of the game, another close game put us in the cooker pressure," Budenholzer told reporters following the game.
"I think we had some good possessions and I'm sure we'll look at some possessions and feel like we could have been better.”
The Suns led the entire fourth quarter before a Keegan Murray tip-shot pushed Sacramento ahead with just seconds remaining in action.
Phoenix - by way of a Devin Booker free throw - knotted the score up at 111-111 heading into overtime before being outscored 16-7 in the five minute overtime period.
"I think again, there's a lot of plays down the stretch, that it felt like we had a couple shots that we weren't able to make; we needed to make a couple more shots. We got a piece of the paint, we kicked it, and we weren't able to convert. We'll look at it and see if our spacing was good, if we played with the pass, played together, but credit them defensively too," Budenholzer continued.
"I think they show a crowd and then they spray out and contest and I think we didn't make enough shots just for the game. I think we're capable of shooting it at a higher clip and we didn't tonight. I think that's part of their defense, so we'll look at and try to see where we get better.”
Suns guard Bradley Beal maintained that positivity when asked if he liked Phoenix's shot selection.
“100%. (Devin Booker) was doing a good job of reading the double teams. We had a good open look at the end of the regulation. Got good looks in overtime, we just couldn’t hit them. We definitely love the quality of shots we were getting. I think Book had nine or ten assists. Ball was moving and bodies are moving. So, it was good, we just have to step up and knock them down.”
The Suns are on the road against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, the first of a four-game road trip.