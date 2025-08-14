Inside The Suns

Phoenix Suns Release 2025-26 NBA Schedule

The Phoenix Suns released their schedule for the upcoming season.

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns announced their 2025-26 regular season schedule in a unique way:

The Suns have nine total nationally televised games this season.

"The Phoenix Suns today announced its 2025-26 regular season schedule, opening the season at home against the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 22 in the Coca-Cola & Fry’s Food Stores Tip-Off.

"Single-game tickets for all Suns home games will go on sale tomorrow, Friday, Aug. 15, at 12 p.m. PT.

"In total, the Suns will play eight games across NBC/Peacock and one game on ESPN/ESPN App. All games that are not national exclusives will broadcast locally over-the-air on Arizona’s Family and stream on Suns Live. Suns games will also have radio broadcasts on Arizona Sports 98.7 and on KSUN La Mejor Radio. A detailed local broadcast schedule will be released in the coming weeks.

"The longest homestand of the season for the Suns is five games from Jan. 25 – Feb 1, which is  part of a stretch with 16 out of 19 games at PHX Arena between Jan. 25 – March 8. The team’s longest road trip will be two six-game stretches from Jan. 13 – 23 against Eastern Conference teams and from March 10 – 19. The Suns are slated for 16 back-to-back sets, including seven times playing home games on consecutive nights.

"The final home game of the regular season will come against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, April 8 and the Suns will conclude the 2025-26 regular season on Sunday, April 12 at Oklahoma City."

Full 2025-26 Phoenix Suns Schedule

Apr 9, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) dribbles the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

OCTOBER

Wed. 22 SACRAMENTO 7:00
Fri. 24 at LA Clippers 7:30
Sat. 25 at Denver 6:00
Mon. 27 at Utah 6:00
Wed. 29 MEMPHIS 7:00
Fri. 31 UTAH* 7:00

NOVEMBER

Sun. 2 SAN ANTONIO 6:00
Tue. 4 at Golden State 8:00
Thu. 6 LA CLIPPERS 7:00
Sat. 8 at LA Clippers 8:30 ESPN Mon. 10 NEW ORLEANS 7:00
Wed. 12 at Dallas 6:30
Thu. 13 INDIANA 7:00
Sun. 16 ATLANTA 6:00
Tue. 18 at Portland 9:00 NBC Fri. 21 MINNESOTA* 7:00
Sun. 23 SAN ANTONIO 6:00
Mon. 24 HOUSTON 7:30 Peacock Wed. 26 at Sacramento* 8:00 Fri. 28 at Oklahoma City* 7:30
Sat. 29 DENVER 7:00

DECEMBER

Mon. 1 at L.A. Lakers 8:00 Peacock Fri. 5 at Houston 6:00
Mon. 8 at Minnesota 6:00
9-16 Emirates NBA Cup 2025 (details below^) Thu. 18 GOLDEN STATE 7:00
Sat. 20 at Golden State 6:30
Tue. 23 L.A. LAKERS 7:00
Fri. 26 at New Orleans 6:00
Sat. 27 at New Orleans 5:00
Mon. 29 at Washington 5:00
Wed. 31 at Cleveland 1:30

JANUARY

Fri. 2 SACRAMENTO 7:00
Sun. 4 OKLAHOMA CITY 6:00
Mon. 5 at Houston 6:00
Wed. 7 at Memphis 6:00
Fri. 9 NEW YORK 7:00
Sun. 11 WASHINGTON 6:00
Tue. 13 at Miami 5:30
Thu. 15 at Detroit 5:00
Sat. 17 at New York 5:30
Mon. 19 at Brooklyn 5:30
Tue. 20 at Philadelphia 5:00
Fri. 23 at Atlanta 5:30
Sun. 25 MIAMI 6:00
Tue. 27 BROOKLYN 7:00
Thu. 29 DETROIT 7:00
Fri. 30 CLEVELAND 7:00

FEBRUARY

Sun. 1 LA CLIPPERS 6:00
Tue. 3 at Portland 9:00 NBC Thu. 5 GOLDEN STATE 7:00
Sat. 7 PHILADELPHIA 7:00
Tue. 10 DALLAS 7:00
Wed. 11 OKLAHOMA CITY 7:00
13-15 NBA All-Star 2026 – Los Angeles
Thu. 19 at San Antonio (Austin) 6:30
Sat. 21 ORLANDO 3:00
Sun. 22 PORTLAND 6:00
Tue. 24 BOSTON 7:00
Thu. 26 L.A. LAKERS 7:00

MARCH

Tue. 3 at Sacramento 9:00 NBC Thu. 5 CHICAGO 7:00
Fri. 6 NEW ORLEANS 7:00
Sun. 8 CHARLOTTE 6:00
Tue. 10 at Milwaukee 5:00
Thu. 12 at Indiana 4:00
Fri. 13 at Toronto 4:30
Mon. 16 at Boston 5:00 Peacock Tue. 17 at Minnesota 5:00
Thu. 19 at San Antonio 5:00
Sat. 21 MILWAUKEE 7:00
Sun. 22 TORONTO 6:00
Tue. 24 DENVER 8:00 NBC Sat. 28 UTAH 7:00
Mon. 30 at Memphis 5:00
Tue. 31 at Orlando 4:00

APRIL

Thu. 2 at Charlotte 4:00
Sun. 5 at Chicago 12:30
Tue. 7 HOUSTON 8:00 NBC Wed. 8 DALLAS 7:00
Fri. 10 at L.A. Lakers 7:30
Sun. 12 at Oklahoma City 5:30

"All times listed are local Phoenix times and p.m. unless noted Daylight Saving Time ends November 2 and starts March 8
Arizona’s Family is the team’s local television broadcast partner. All non national exclusive games will broadcast on Arizona’s Family and stream on Suns Live"

