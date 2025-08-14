Suns Rookie Climbs Board in NBA Re-Draft
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns believed they got a steal with 28th overall pick Ryan Dunn moving into last season.
That appears to be true.
Dunn proved himself to be a tough defensive asset for Phoenix while displaying a strong mix of hustle and grit. In a year where seemingly nothing could go right for the Suns, Dunn was undoubtedly a bright spot.
That still rings true ahead of his sophomore season.
Ryan Dunn Shoots Up Board in NBA Re-Draft
In The Athletic's re-draft of 2024's class, Dunn - originally taken at No. 28 - climbs up the board to No. 20.
Sam Vecenie with more:
"Dunn was an impact defender for the Suns last year, which is exactly the role expected of one of the premier defenders in college basketball coming out of Virginia. Whether he can become more than that will depend on if he can knock down shots.
"The good news is that the shot showed massive improvement this year, as he was confident enough to fire from distance 3.6 times per game. The bad news is that he only made 31.1 percent of them and shot under 50 percent from the free-throw line. The jumper looked better at summer league, and I thought he looked more confident and active as a cutter there, too. He projects as a solid rotation player with size and length who could be an impact bench player."
Amid a massive offseason of change for the Suns, Dunn now looks to be an even more crucial part of Phoenix's future plans.
Without Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, the Suns will look completely different next time they take the floor.
Alongside Devin Booker, Dunn has the opportunity to be a key part of Phoenix's new era. Should he take the next step offensively, the Suns could be in business.