Suns Reportedly Adding Retired NBA Player to Staff
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are reportedly adding another piece to their coaching staff.
Per NBA insider Michael Scotto, the Suns are bringing on former NBA player Mike Muscala, who played as recently as 2024.
"Just In: The Phoenix Suns will add Mike Muscala as an assistant coach, sources told @hoopshype. After 11 NBA seasons with the Hawks, Thunder, 76ers, Wizards, Celtics, Lakers and Pistons, Muscala becomes a coach at 34. Suns new head coach Jordan Ott worked with Muscala in Atlanta."
Muscala was the 44th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft and was originally picked by the Dallas Mavericks before being traded to the Atlanta Hawks.
Ironically enough, his NBA debut came against the Suns on March 2, 2014. He recorded four points and five rebounds.
Muscala remained in Atlanta for the first five years of his career before being dealt to the Philadelphia 76ers in 2018. That season he was moved to the Los Angeles Lakers at the trade deadline before signing a two-year deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder in the summer of 2019.
Muscala was a consistent stay in Oklahoma City up until the 2023 trade deadline, where he was moved to the Boston Celtics. Boston then traded him that summer to the Washington Wizards.
In January of 2024, he was again traded - this time to the Detroit Pistons, but was bought out from his contract after playing just 13 games.
Days later, he signed with the Thunder to finish his career, retiring last summer.
Muscala joins a brand new Suns staff under coach Jordan Ott, who is tasked with changing the culture and overall identity in Phoenix after losing stars in Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.
Jesse Mermuys, DeMarre Carroll, Brian Randle, Chaisson Allen and John Little have also reportedly been added to the team's coaching staff this summer.