Suns Reportedly Losing Top Exec
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are reportedly losing executive James Jones.
According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, Jones is parting from the desert to join the NBA.
"BREAKING: James Jones is departing Phoenix Suns to replace Joe Dumars at NBA office to become league’s new Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations, sources tell me. James Jones, 2021 Executive of the Year who engineered a Suns roster that went to the NBA Finals that same season, was recently transitioned from GM to senior advisor. Huge pickup for the NBA."
The Suns removed Jones from his general manager spot this offseason and replaced him with Brian Gregory.
“James’ contributions have been instrumental to our organization, and we appreciate everything he has done for the Suns on and off the court,” Mat Ishbia said after Jones was transitioned into a role of Senior Advisor.
“We are grateful to continue to have his experience and insight.”
The Suns have had quite a busy offseason, which involves massive changes made in the front office, coaching staff and roster. Phoenix hired Jordan Ott to replace Mike Budenholzer, traded Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets and are expected to part ways with Bradley Beal in the near future.
Jones had been with the Suns since 2017 and was largely responsible for assembling the beloved 2021 NBA Finals squad. He won the NBA's Executive of the Year award in 2021 and also held the role of President of Basketball Operations during his time with the Suns, too.