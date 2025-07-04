Suns Reportedly Also Trying to Trade These 3 Players
PHOENIX -- As trade talks heat up around the Phoenix Suns and Bradley Beal, the organization is also engaged with other teams concerning three other players on their roster.
"League sources say that the Suns, in addition to intensified discussions on a potential Beal buyout, have engaged various teams on trade scenarios featuring Nick Richards, Grayson Allen and Royce O’Neale."
Those names aren't quite a surprise, as all three have been rumored to be on the way out since the 2024-25 season ended.
Phoenix could potentially aggregate player salaries if Beal is waived, as the Suns could get below the second apron of the luxury tax with the move.
Allen, one of the best three-point shooters in the league after arriving via trade from the Milwaukee Bucks, had a considerable down year in 2024-25. He's due $16.8 million this coming season.
O'Neale was thought to be a nice piece alongside Kevin Durant as a three-and-D specialist, though O'Neale never quite found his footing as the Suns struggled to assemble lineups under previous head coach Mike Budenholzer. He's due $10.1 million this year.
Richards will take a backseat in the rotation after the Suns acquired Mark Williams via trade in the draft while Phoenix also took center Khaman Maluach with the No. 10 overall pick. Richards has a $5 million cap hit and is entering the final year of his deal.
No matter how varying moves shake out, the Suns' roster could look drastically different ahead of the 2025-26 season.