Suns Reveal Final Status of Beal, Dunn vs Mavericks
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have made final decisions on two of their injured players against the Dallas Mavericks tonight.
The Suns, who ruled Bradley Beal as probable with a right elbow sprain, will have his services tonight according to head coach Mike Budenholzer.
Rookie forward Ryan Dunn is out after being listed as doubtful with a sprained left ankle.
Beal has been fighting through the injury for over a week now but has only missed two games.
“Brad is the heart of this team, so to have him out there and to have his energy out there, it’s always needed. He’s still vocal when he is on the bench but it is a different dynamic when he is out on the court with us,” Devin Booker said of Beal.
“I saw him grab it (his elbow) after his last free throw, so it may be still bothering him. Just got to get him right, get him back and get going.”
Behind Kevin Durant and Booker, Beal's Phoenix's leading scorer at 15.5 points per night on just over 48% shooting. His 1.7 steals per game leads the Suns, too.
Dunn suffered his sprained ankle in Wednesday night's win over the Miami Heat and has been one of the league's best surprises since Phoenix made him a late first-round pick on draft night over the summer.
Dunn's defense has been up to par, though more importantly he's shaken narratives that he wasn't able to shoot at the next level, hitting three-pointers at a 39.4% clip to start his early career.
ESPN's Tim Bontemps offered this earlier this week on Dunn:
"Multiple scouts this week told ESPN they believe Dunn could be a credible threat from beyond the arc, an ideal fit on a roster bereft of plus wing defenders apart from O'Neale. Phoenix did a nice job deepening its roster, drafting Dunn and Oso Ighodaro, and adding Tyus Jones, Monte Morris and Mason Plumlee in free agency."
He'll certainly be missed tonight - look for Royce O'Neale or Josh Okogie to receive more minutes in his spot.
Suns-Mavericks is set for a 5:30 PM Phoenix time tip.