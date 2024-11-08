Inside The Suns

Suns Reveal Final Status of Beal, Dunn vs Mavericks

The Phoenix Suns will have one of the two players.

Donnie Druin

Oct 26, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn (0) against the Dallas Mavericks in the home opener at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn (0) against the Dallas Mavericks in the home opener at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have made final decisions on two of their injured players against the Dallas Mavericks tonight.

The Suns, who ruled Bradley Beal as probable with a right elbow sprain, will have his services tonight according to head coach Mike Budenholzer.

Rookie forward Ryan Dunn is out after being listed as doubtful with a sprained left ankle.

Beal has been fighting through the injury for over a week now but has only missed two games.

“Brad is the heart of this team, so to have him out there and to have his energy out there, it’s always needed. He’s still vocal when he is on the bench but it is a different dynamic when he is out on the court with us,” Devin Booker said of Beal.

“I saw him grab it (his elbow) after his last free throw, so it may be still bothering him. Just got to get him right, get him back and get going.”

Behind Kevin Durant and Booker, Beal's Phoenix's leading scorer at 15.5 points per night on just over 48% shooting. His 1.7 steals per game leads the Suns, too.

Dunn suffered his sprained ankle in Wednesday night's win over the Miami Heat and has been one of the league's best surprises since Phoenix made him a late first-round pick on draft night over the summer.

Dunn's defense has been up to par, though more importantly he's shaken narratives that he wasn't able to shoot at the next level, hitting three-pointers at a 39.4% clip to start his early career.

ESPN's Tim Bontemps offered this earlier this week on Dunn:

"Multiple scouts this week told ESPN they believe Dunn could be a credible threat from beyond the arc, an ideal fit on a roster bereft of plus wing defenders apart from O'Neale. Phoenix did a nice job deepening its roster, drafting Dunn and Oso Ighodaro, and adding Tyus Jones, Monte Morris and Mason Plumlee in free agency."

He'll certainly be missed tonight - look for Royce O'Neale or Josh Okogie to receive more minutes in his spot.

Suns-Mavericks is set for a 5:30 PM Phoenix time tip.

Published
Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News