Suns Reveal Injury Report vs Hawks

Phoenix has two players on its injury report for tomorrow's game against Atlanta.

Jan 11, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) looks on against the Utah Jazz during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns listed two players on their injury report for tomorrow's matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, which marks the start of a five-game road trip.

Grayson Allen (left knee soreness) is probable after being ruled out at halftime with the injury during Sunday's 120-113 win over the Charlotte Hornets. Allen recorded 13 points on 4-of-7 shooting and two steals in 13 minutes off the bench in the first half.

"I don't think it was a particular play (he hurt himself)," Suns coach Mike Budenholzer said postgame of Allen. "I think the medical said it's something that he's managed, and we're always kind of trying to stay on top of. And just tonight, I think at halftime, he got to a place where he couldn't finish."

Jusuf Nurkic remains out with an illness after testing positive for the flu Sunday morning.

"Unfortunate, but part of getting through an NBA season," Budenholzer said of Nurkic pregame Sunday.

Budenholzer added that Nurkic would likely not be with the team at the beginning of the road trip:

"I don't think that's been determined, but I think with the positive test, being contagious, my guess is he will not start with us and then hopefully join us at some point early in the trip."

Nurkic had not played the previous two games before getting sick because of a coach's decision. He has also been the subject of recent trade rumors.

The Hawks, who fell to the Suns 123-115 last Thursday and haven't played since, have a few notable names on their injury report:

  • Trae Young (illness) is QUESTIONABLE
  • Jalen Johnson (right shoulder inflammation) is OUT
  • Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee inflammation) is QUESTIONABLE
  • Larry Nance Jr. (right hand surgery) is OUT

Tomorrow's game tips off shortly after 5:30 p.m. Arizona time.

