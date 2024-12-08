Suns Suffer Blow Ahead of Magic Matchup
PHOENIX -- The injury fortunes surrounding the Phoenix Suns have been unfortunate throughout the first quarter of the season - but Phoenix may have finally met a match in the Orlando Magic.
Before Orlando's injury fortunes are touched upon - two Suns starters will remain out of today's matchup while being hopeful to give it a go in the next game on Friday.
The other player on the injury report is a key rookie that Phoenix has missed the presence of recently.
- Kevin Durant (left ankle sprain) is out
- Jusuf Nurkic (right thigh contusion) is out
- Ryan Dunn (left ankle) is out
Durant will look to return next Friday after not making the road trip with Phoenix this weekend. Nurkic has seemingly progressed well after making the trip - and could return to the court around the same time Durant does.
Dunn has missed the last two games with ankle soreness but was considered a game-time decision leading up to both games. He eventually was ruled out in the most recent report.
Collin Gillespie remains out as well after suffering an ankle fracture while on assignment to the Valley Suns.
As for the Magic, they will be without their pair of stars in Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner - the latter of which suffered a torn oblique in a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday
Orlando will also be without Gary Harris and potentially Jonathan Isaac today - so this game could truly test the overall depth of the squad.
The various injuries will make coaching decisions vital on both sides - it could very well come down to who wins the tactical stand-off between Mike Budenholzer and Jamahl Mosley.
The Suns and Magic are set for an earlier tip off of around 4:30 P.M. Arizona time this afternoon.