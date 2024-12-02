Suns Reveal Injury Report vs Spurs
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns look to be nearing a return to full strength.
Phoenix cleared the way for a reunion of the big three in the official injury report for Phoenix ahead of the NBA Cup group stage finale against the San Antonio Spurs - as Kevin Durant was once again off of the report and his star teammate was given a promising prognosis ahead of tomorrow.
Suns Injury Report vs Spurs
- Bradley Beal (left calf) is probable
- Jusuf Nurkic (right thigh contusion) is out
- Collin Gillespie (right ankle fracture) is out
Beal was expected to return on Saturday night against the Golden State Warriors by coach Mike Budenholzer, but was presumably held out for precautionary reasons. Keep an eye on Beal's status ahead of the game to see if anything changes in regard the star guard's status.
Nurkic was previously ruled out for at least a week earlier today after missing Saturday's game as well. The re-evaluation period leaves the door open for a return as soon as next week - of which the schedule currently is undecided due to the NBA Cup standings.
Gillespie suffered a fractured ankle in the Valley Suns' season opener and has yet to return to the floor, but has resumed some on-court activities in practice since.
As for the Spurs, starting F Jeremy Sochan has missed the last month due to a left thumb fracture early last month - but participated in 5-on-5 drills over the weekend and San Antonio Express-News writer Jeff McDonald believes a return is imminent.
Tre Jones' status is also in the air due to a shoulder injury suffered on Sunday night.
Phoenix and San Antonio are set to face off at approximately 7 P.M. local time Tuesday night - so stay tuned throughout the day to see how the injury report ultimately unfolds.