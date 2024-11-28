Suns Reveal Starters vs Nets
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have announced the following starting lineup against the Brooklyn Nets:
Tyus Jones
Bradley Beal
Devin Booker
Kevin Durant
Jusuf Nurkic
The Suns will have their typical starting lineup for a second straight game, as Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant (both calf injuries) were cleared to play ahead of game time. Both made their return in last night's 127-100 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.
Jones again will handle starting point guard duties, as he's one of three Suns players to have played in every game thus far. He had a whopping five steals to pair with eight points and six assists in the win over Los Angeles.
Beal poured in 23 points during his return, which also included an incredible chase-down block on LeBron James during the win.
Despite being questionable on the second night of a back-to-back, Beal got the green light to play.
Booker led Phoenix in scoring with 26 points last night, though each member of the "big three" scored 23 or more in the victory.
“I mean, it felt great. There’s a lot of space, a lot of opportunity on the floor, and trying to continue to play the right way and make the right play. Teams over help, we get off it and create open looks," Booker said after the win.
Durant cashed in on his first shot attempt against the Lakers, signaling a great night was ahead. His 23 points was accompanied by six rebounds and two assists.
The play of Nurkic has been a hot topic in Phoenix - especially with previous let-down performances against the Lakers - though his 12/12 double-double was undoubtedly a bright spot on the court, even with Phoenix's stars present again.
“Well, they were switching a lot. So, teams that do that we are either going to punish you with dribble drives or let big fella (Jusuf Nurkic) kind of seal and take his time down there. I think he did a lot better just being patient, not rushing his shots, not rushing his moves, and really just burying everybody up under the basket, like that's literally what he did every single time he scored," Beal said on Nurkic.
"So, you know when he does that, now they have to adjust defensively and how they want to guard and what personnel they want on the floor. That is just another layer of versatility for us.”
Opening tip between the Suns and Nets is slated for 7:00 PM local time.