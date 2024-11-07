Suns Reveal Starters vs Heat
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns will start the following five players tonight against the Miami Heat:
Tyus Jones
Bradley Beal
Devin Booker
Kevin Durant
Jusuf Nurkic
The Suns are off to a hot 6-1 start thanks to some strong - but sometimes inconsistent - basketball played under first-year head coach Mike Budenholzer. Phoenix has been on both ends of a 20-point comeback during their opening stint of the schedule.
The arrival of Jones has been a welcome surprise for Phoenix, who certainly looks more organized with Jones' 6.6 assists per night. His ability to orchestrate the offense while minimizing turnovers has been a glaring difference for the Suns thus far.
Beal was listed as probable with a right elbow sprain leading into today before Budenholzer confirmed pre-game that he's expected to play. Rookie forward Ryan Dunn would have filled his spot in the lineup if Beal was unable to go.
Booker's coming off a forgettable 3-18 night shooting in Phoenix's Monday night win over the Philadelphia 76ers, though he did see scoring performances of 28, 40 and 33 in the three games prior.
It was Durant who paved the way for a Suns win their last time out, hitting two clutch shots en route to a victory while scoring 30+ points for a fourth time in seven games.
Nurkic has admittedly struggled out of the gate, though 15 rebounds each in the last two games should hopefully give the Bosnian Beast a boost.
Besides Beal, no other Suns were included on tonight's injury report for Phoenix.
Opening tip between the Suns/Heat is scheduled for just past 7:00 PM local time in Phoenix.