Suns Reveal Starters vs Knicks
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are home tonight against the New York Knicks and will deploy this starting lineup:
Tyus Jones
Devin Booker
Ryan Dunn
Royce O'Neale
Jusuf Nurkic
After going consecutive games with two bigs in the starting lineup, Phoenix opts to plug O'Neale into the mix as a stretch four in hopes of ending their current four-game losing streak.
The Suns previously ruled out Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal ahead of game time with calf injuries while Jusuf Nurkic was questionable with an ankle injury before receiving the green light.
The Suns have a five-day break following tonight and could potentially see both stars in Beal/Durant back in action next week,
“I think both of them are putting great work in. They're both making good progress. We feel good about what they're doing with the medical team and a five-day break is very strange, but in this case, when you're talking about Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant, maybe it’s a chance to have them heal, recover and be available sooner," Budenholzer said ahead of game time.
"It could be a blessing or silver lining for the five days."
Phoenix knows they'll have their hands full with Karl-Anthony Towns tonight, who has helped New York win their last three games entering Wednesday.
“He's just a very skilled, very talented player. His ability to shoot from three-point range is pretty unique. He's an elite shooting big and then he could play in the post, score, pass. He's just a really gifted offensive player," Budenholzer said before the matchup.
"He and (Jalen) Brunson together in the pick-and-roll, they're very effective, they're very good.”
Tip between the two sides is set for just past 8:00 PM Phoenix time.