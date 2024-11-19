Suns Reveal Starting Lineup vs Magic
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are down three starters tonight against the Orlando Magic, as Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic are inactive.
Durant still has another week until he's set to be re-evaluated after suffering a calf strain while Beal will have now missed the last three games Phoenix's played with his own calf injury.
Nurkic has been battling with ankle soreness as of late and played in last night's matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, though it was just 14 minutes.
As a result, the Suns' starting lineup tonight against the Magic will be as follows:
Tyus Jones
Devin Booker
Ryan Dunn
Oso Ighodaro
Mason Plumlee
The Suns are currently on a bit of a slide, having lost their last four-of-five entering tonight while also being on the second night of a back-to-back.
Jones is coming off an 11 assist game, his second of the season. With Beal and Durant out, Jones has picked up some of the slack in that department, averaging 11.2 points per night in November.
Booker hopes to continue his hot streak after last night's 44-point performance against Minnesota, which was a season high. The two prior matchups saw Booker score less than 20 points each.
Dunn again gets a starting nod and has looked especially strong on both ends of the floor during the early stages of his rookie season, though he's mostly deployed as a defensive stopper.
Phoenix again rolls out a lineup featuring two big men with Ighodaro and Plumlee, the two backups to Nurkic. They deployed a similar two big man system last night and found some success with it.
Tip between the Magic and Suns is slated for just past 7:00 PM Phoenix time.