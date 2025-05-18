Suns Reveal What They Want in Next HC
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are still in search of their next head coach after wrapping up the 2024-25 season.
The Suns, who cast a wide net in regards to their hiring process, are reportedly down to eight coaching candidates to take Mike Budenholzer's spot.
NBA insider Chris Haynes revealed what Phoenix is looking for in their next head coach:
Insider: Suns Want These Five Things in Next Head Coach
"These are some of the things that the Suns are looking for in the next candidate. These are guidelines in which the front office has relayed to these coaching candidates of what they're looking for," Haynes stated.
"Number one, they want the next coach to build a program - build a program from scratch. That's going to consist of holding guys accountable, implementing a structure and making sure there's discipline within the franchise when it comes to the players in the program.
"Number two, they want to make sure the coach's philosophy aligns with ownership and with the front office. Three: defensive background that is important, a defensive background. So even if you're not somebody who is specialized in defense, they want to know your defensive philosophy. And also, if you were to get the job, who would be your defensive guy? Who would be somebody that you would delegate to hold that responsibility?
"Number four, young coaches. [Phoenix] is looking for somebody with youth, and not necessarily age, although age is definitely a factor, but just a youthful exuberance. Somebody that can come in and just have a lot of energy, and someone who can definitely relate to the players. And we've seen over the last few years that has been an issue with the Suns' head coaches and how they related to the players.
"Number five: connecting with the stars. Connecting with the stars - that can be stars that are on the roster now, or stars that's going to be on the roster in the near future, but connecting with stars is going to be key, right? I reported about a month ago or so the Suns want to see who they hire first. They want to see who's going to be the next hire before they decide what they're going to do, ultimately, with Kevin Durant.
"Having a coach to come in who may have a strong relationship with Kevin Durant, or may hit it off with Kevin Durant, or Bradley Beal/Devin Booker, that's going to be key to seeing what's going to be next from a transactional standpoint for the organization this offseason.
"Those are kind of the building blocks, and that is the philosophy of the ownership and front office. That's what they're telling these coaching candidates who have made it to the second round. These are the things they're looking for: build the program, making sure your philosophy aligns with the ownership and the front office. Having a defensive background or showcasing that you can implement a top-notch defense. Holding guys accountable. A youthful spirit, and connecting with the stars. This is going to be interesting."