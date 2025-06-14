Insider Refutes Eastern Conference Team's Interest in Kevin Durant
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns move into the final stages of the Kevin Durant trade saga with plenty of rumors, interest and drama surrounding their ultimate decision.
It feels like nearly every team in the NBA is interested in acquiring Durant, and rightfully so. Despite being in the downswing of his career, Durant still averaged 26.6 points per night during the 2024-25 season and still very much was an impactful player despite being on a disappointing Suns roster.
Though we already know the strong finalists for Durant, one NBA insider eliminated the Cleveland Cavaliers from contention:
Sam Amico: Cleveland Cavaliers Won't Trade for Kevin Durant
From Hoops Wire:
"The Cleveland Cavaliers are not interested in trading for Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, a league source told Sam Amico of Hoops Wire.
"The Suns are going to trade Durant this offseason, but the Cavaliers 'are a definite no on Durant,' the source told Amico."
The Cavaliers never truly jumped off the page as a serious contender for Durant, though their regular season success and ultimate playoff failure could have driven them to exploring a trade for a player such as Durant to put them over the top.
More from Hoops Wire:
"Donovan Mitchell arrived in Cleveland in 2022 via the blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz. While Mitchell has put up stellar numbers for the Cavaliers, the team has yet to advance past the conference semifinals with the shooting guard leading the way.
"Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman isn’t going to trade Mitchell or Evan Mobley this offseason. There have been rumors that Darius Garland and/or Jarrett Allen could be moved, although a Garland trade seems unlikely after the guard had surgery on his left big toe."
After hiring their new head coach and general manager, the Suns' next massive task is finding the best deal possible for Durant ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft.
We can cross Cleveland off that list.