Former Suns Rookie Standout Makes All-NBA Team
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are still feeling the loss of forward Toumani Camara, who was included in the Deandre Ayton to Portland trade years ago.
It's not often where the loss of a second-round pick - before he even plays a game for the franchise - is considered tough, but after Camara impressed in Summer League play, many felt including Camara in the deal was bad business.
Those people continue to be correct.
Camara was voted as an All-NBA second team defensive player for the 2024-25 season.
He's the first Trail Blazers player to make an All-NBA defensive team in over 20 seasons, according to StatMuse.
Camara has been incredibly impactful during his first two years in the league, earning serious praise despite entering the NBA lower on the totem pole.
“Toumani (Camara) might be more ready to play than we thought. Once that jumper comes around, we feel like we’ve got a steal on our hands," one Suns staffer told Spotrac.com after watching him play in the Summer League.
Welp.
Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups has consistently sang Camara's praises since his arrival - and for good reason.
"There are so many things to love about (him),” Billups said previously on Camara.
“The thing that stands out to me is his toughness. He don’t quit on no play. It could be a breakaway layup (or) somebody coming downhill at him at a disadvantage, he don’t care. He is fearless and is a competitor. That’s what I love most about him. … When you put him out there, he is going to play his butt off.”
It appears as if Camara is only getting started, and as the Suns continue to search for ways to piece together their future, it sure seems like Camara's presence in the Valley would help.