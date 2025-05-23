Suns Rookie Wins Hustle Award
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns rookie Ryan Dunn was named the 2024-25 recipient of the Dan Majerle Hustle Award, which is, "presented at the end of each regular season to the Suns player who most personified the same hustle, grit and determination that Suns Ring of Honor member Majerle displayed as a player."
Dunn - taken at the 28th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft - played in 74 games during his rookie season and impressed with his defensive prowess and energy on the court. He notched 44 starts but played inconsistent minutes under head coach Mike Budenholzer, who was fired at the end of the year.
Dunn also gained one first-place vote and seven second-place votes for the All-NBA Rookie teams.
"Ryan, specifically, knows players' tendencies already and is competing at the highest level," Suns star Devin Booker said previously in the 2024-25 regular season. "The competition part is probably my favorite. He is young, youthful and has a lot of energy. He wants to compete."
Dunn averaged 6.9 points on 43% shooting from the field with 3.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists in his rookie season. He was a participant in the NBA's Rising Stars game.
Recent winners of the award include Grayson Allen, Josh Okogie and Mikal Bridges.
As the Suns look to move forward into a cloudy summer in terms of roster management, Dunn should undoubtedly be a strong part of Phoenix's rotation in his second season.