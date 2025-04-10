Suns Rookies Make Impact in First Season
The Phoenix Suns haven't had much development throughout the season, but they have had two rookies on the roster that have begun their NBA journeys.
Suns rookies Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro were given a unique start to their career on a team that was expected to contend, but they were also granted opportunities to contribute.
Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes believes the pair of first-year players were an overall net-positive for the Suns.
"Ighodaro lacks size at the center spot, and Dunn can't shoot the ball, but both Suns rookies appeared in at least 50 games and combined for more than 2,000 minutes of court time. Ighodaro came on strong later in the year, as his defensive switchability, short-roll passing and floater touch made him useful on both ends," Hughes writes.
There is a lot of work the two Suns rookies can put in the offseason, and Phoenix needs them to get better since the team won't have a lot of young talent coming into the program over the next few years.
Between the two rookies, Dunn showed a little more promise and was given more of a chance in terms of minutes, but Ighodaro also has potential to grow after his first season.
The Suns will have to be creative over the next few years with the draft process, finding players like Dunn and Ighodaro who can both contribute coming into the league while also growing and developing despite not being the first players off the board each year.
The Suns can learn from the Dunn and Ighodaro picks on what went right, what went wrong and what the team can do in the future to bring in this archetype of player into the organization.
Dunn and Ighodaro will wrap their rookie seasons up with two more games against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday and Sacramento Kings on Sunday.