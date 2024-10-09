Suns Rookies Off to Incredible Start
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns aren't exactly synonymous with drafting and developing rookie talent within the last few years.
You'll have to go back to the 2020 NBA Draft, where the Suns took Jalen Smith - but even he didn't stick around in The Valley long.
Such is life as a contender, especially when you're owned by somebody like Mat Ishbia who is willing to shell out endless amounts of money in order to see the organization improve and win.
Rookie talent isn't exactly growing on trees in Phoenix, though the most recent pick-ups in the draft (Oso Ighodaro and Ryan Dunn) have played eye-openingly well to start preseason play.
The Suns are 2-0, not that records matter in preseason, though you want to see players from starters to benchwarmers play well and connect lessons/keys taught during training camp practices.
With so much star power in Phoenix, the thought of either rookie making an immediate impact may be questionable at best.
Through two games, however, Dunn and Ighodaro are making it tough to leave them out of the rotation in some form or facet.
“How they’re earning their teammates’ respect, earn their coaches’ respect,” Suns coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters (h/t The Arizona Republic).
“There’s a competitiveness, there’s an openness to learning and to asking questions. The work ethic, all the things I think the veterans look for in their young guys, I think these guys really have it. It carries over to the court. At the end of the day, you have to go out and play. You have to make plays, defensively, offensively.”
That's exactly what each rookie has done.
Dunn - Phoenix's first-round pick - arrived to the league with notions of him being a one-trick defensive pony. Questions about his ability to consistently shoot have been questioned at the next level.
Thus far, Dunn has shot 5-11 from three-point land through two games while also showcasing that defensive tenacity that made him a top pick.
Dunn is making enough noise, and soon he could factor into a serious part of the lineup.
Ighodaro - Phoenix's second-round pick - currently finds himself third on the Suns' center depth chart behind Jusuf Nurkic and Mason Plumlee.
While Nurkic has missed both preseason games due to injury, Ighodaro and Plumlee have split most minutes down low, and it's fair to see the rookie has looked the better out of the duo.
Ighodaro has flashed strong rim protection and court vision with the ball in his hands.
"I know bigs who have been in the league 10 years who can't do that," Beal said after Phoenix's second preseason win.
"Just catch it in the pocket, take your time and look weakside. ... His ability to just want to learn here and understand that's how he'll get minutes ... He looks really good. He looks really good, running and shooting the ball with confidence."
It's still early - very early - but the Suns are seeing some early dividends from their recent investments.