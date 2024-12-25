Suns Rule Devin Booker Out for Christmas Matchup
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns will not have guard Devin Booker for their Christmas Day matchup against the Denver Nuggets.
Booker (groin), Grayson Allen (concussion protocol) and Bol Bol (knee) were all ruled out by Phoenix on their initial injury report.
For the Nuggets, Jamal Murray is questionable with an ankle sprain.
Booker will now have missed the last three games due to his injury, last playing on Dec. 19 against the Indiana Pacers. His next opportunity to play will be on Friday against the Dallas Mavericks.
Booker is averaging 25.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists per night.
The Suns are struggling mightily without Booker, who is just the latest star out of Phoenix's group to be sidelined due to injury. Phoenix has lost their last three games en route to a 14-14 record entering Christmas.
Booker is obviously a key part of what the Suns want to accomplish, and his presence on the court is needed badly - though Phoenix isn't going to rush him back.
Only Royce O'Neale and Tyus Jones have played in all 28 of Phoenix games. Booker has missed two games while Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal have eached missed ten matchups to begin the year.
Once again, health is holding the Suns back, and their championship window isn't quite getting any bigger as time progresses.
It's still early, though the Suns again will have to claw their way to a win without one of their star players.
Suns-Nuggets is set for an 8:30 PM AZ Time tip at Footprint Center.