Suns List Key Player as Out vs Clippers

The Suns will be missing their best defender against the Clippers tomorrow.

Jan 20, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn (0) drives beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Jaylon Tyson (24) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have ruled out rookie forward Ryan Dunn with a left ankle sprain for tomorrow's matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Dunn exited Saturday's 119-109 victory over the Washington Wizards less than two minutes into the game after rolling his ankle by stepping on Devin Booker's foot.

”The image tonight was negative. We’ll just see how he feels in the morning,” Suns coach Mike Budenholzer said of Dunn postgame.

According to The Athletic's Doug Haller, Dunn left the arena on crutches.

Dunn's injury could lead to Bradley Beal starting for the first time since Jan. 6. The rookie took over Beal's starting spot for the last 11 games, averaging 10.2 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 49.4% from the floor and 36.4% from 3-point range in this stretch entering Saturday's game. Beal started the second half against Washington in place of Dunn.

Phoenix, who has won eight of its past 11 games, will greatly miss Dunn against the Clippers' dynamic offensive duo of James Harden and Kawhi Leonard.

Los Angeles has a pretty clean injury report with Kris Dunn (left knee injury management), Cam Christie (left ankle sprain) and Jordan Miller (illness) all listed as out.

Tomorrow's contest is a big one for the Suns coming off a relatively weak strength of schedule so far this month. Los Angeles (26-19) is the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference, while the Suns (23-21) are the No. 8 seed and 2.5 games back of L.A.

The matchup is set to tip off shortly after 7:30 p.m. Arizona time and will be the second of Phoenix's three-game homestand.

Brendan Mau is a staff writer for Suns on SI. Brendan has been a credentialed media member covering the Suns since 2023 and holds a bachelor’s degree in sports journalism from Arizona State’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism. Follow Brendan on X @Brendan_Mau for more news, updates, analysis and more!

