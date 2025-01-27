Suns List Key Player as Out vs Clippers
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have ruled out rookie forward Ryan Dunn with a left ankle sprain for tomorrow's matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Dunn exited Saturday's 119-109 victory over the Washington Wizards less than two minutes into the game after rolling his ankle by stepping on Devin Booker's foot.
”The image tonight was negative. We’ll just see how he feels in the morning,” Suns coach Mike Budenholzer said of Dunn postgame.
According to The Athletic's Doug Haller, Dunn left the arena on crutches.
Dunn's injury could lead to Bradley Beal starting for the first time since Jan. 6. The rookie took over Beal's starting spot for the last 11 games, averaging 10.2 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 49.4% from the floor and 36.4% from 3-point range in this stretch entering Saturday's game. Beal started the second half against Washington in place of Dunn.
Phoenix, who has won eight of its past 11 games, will greatly miss Dunn against the Clippers' dynamic offensive duo of James Harden and Kawhi Leonard.
Los Angeles has a pretty clean injury report with Kris Dunn (left knee injury management), Cam Christie (left ankle sprain) and Jordan Miller (illness) all listed as out.
Tomorrow's contest is a big one for the Suns coming off a relatively weak strength of schedule so far this month. Los Angeles (26-19) is the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference, while the Suns (23-21) are the No. 8 seed and 2.5 games back of L.A.
The matchup is set to tip off shortly after 7:30 p.m. Arizona time and will be the second of Phoenix's three-game homestand.