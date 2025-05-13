Suns Select Dynamic Forward in Post-Lottery Mock Draft
PHOENIX -- The very eventful NBA Draft lottery has concluded, and teams can now start looking forward to the NBA Draft in late June.
The Phoenix Suns were not apart of the lottery drama, which was highlighted by the Dallas Mavericks getting the No. 1 overall pick with a 1.8% chance, as the Suns' original pick that is now held by the Houston Rockets landed at No. 10.
Phoenix will be picking 29th overall in the first round after a trade with the Utah Jazz involving draft picks in January. This pick was originally held by the Cleveland Cavaliers, who sent the Jazz the pick as part of the trade package for Donovan Mitchell.
The Suns also have the No. 52 overall selection (originally Denver's), which was acquired as part of the trade package from the Charlotte Hornets for Nick Richards in January.
ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo have the Suns selecting 6-foot-9, 22-year-old F/C Yaxel Lendeborg from UAB with their first-round pick in their post-lottery mock draft.
Woo wrote on Lendeborg:
"Scouting report: Lendeborg became a person of interest for NBA teams after a terrific season at UAB, but is no lock to remain in the draft, with significant money on the table from Michigan should he return to college next season.
"His two-way productivity, size and improving skill level holds some appeal as a depth option with developmental upside at power forward. Lendeborg will need to win teams over on the workout circuit to play his way firmly into the type of range it might take to keep him in this class versus next year's.
"NBA intel and fit: The Suns changed front office leadership this month, with Brian Gregory taking over as top executive for James Jones and the franchise more focused on its latest coaching hire than anything else right now. Adding a contributor who can shore up Phoenix's questionable depth at this spot would be valuable."
Lendeborg averaged 17.7 points while shooting 36% from 3, 11.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.7 steals per game for UAB in his second season with the Blazers last year.
He committed to Michigan in April and offered this to ESPN on his NBA decision the decision:
"I'm focused on the draft process and making the NBA right now. I want a guaranteed contract. That's the biggest thing, make sure I am in a good spot. I would prefer to play college basketball in Ann Arbor than be in and out of the G League on a two-way. I want to find a safe spot."
Lendeborg played his first two collegiate seasons at Arizona Western College in Yuma before transferring to UAB.
ESPN then has the Suns selecting well-known Duke guard Tyrese Proctor with the 52nd pick. The 6-foot-6, 21-year-old averaged 12.4 points while shooting 40.5% from 3-point range in his junior year last season.