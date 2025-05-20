Suns Select March Madness Star in Post-Combine Mock Draft
PHOENIX — The 2025 NBA Draft is a little more than a month away, and there have already been some rumors about what the Phoenix Suns could possibly do.
If the Suns stay with the No. 29 overall pick, they will have plenty of options of who to select to fit around Devin Booker and build up their young core around new general manager Brian Gregory.
In ESPN’s latest mock draft released Monday following the NBA combine, the Suns opted for the star of March Madness in 6-foot-2 Florida point guard Walter Clayton Jr., whose draft stock shot up after an impressive run of leading the Gators to the national championship.
ESPN’s Jonathan Givony wrote of Clayton:
“The Suns last year drafted two ready-made contributors in Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro and plugged them in their rotation, and would have an opportunity to do the same with Clayton, the NCAA tournament's most outstanding player after helping Florida win a national championship.
“Despite measuring smaller than expected at the combine, Clayton brings tremendous shotmaking prowess and all-around scoring talent, making big plays in clutch moments all season while creating chaos for opposing defenses with his speed and unpredictability. The fact he can play on or off the ball, alongside Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, could be attractive.”
The mock draft also had the Suns drafting Duke guard/forward Sion James with the No. 52 overall pick. The 6-foot-6 James spent his first four collegiate season at Toledo before appearing in 39 games (32 starts) with the Blue Devils last season and averaging 8.6 points and 4.2 rebounds.
Additionally, Givony reported that some teams expect the Philadelphia 76ers to be active in trade discussions for the No. 3 overall pick with Suns star Kevin Durant mentioned as a potential name. You can read more about that by clicking here.