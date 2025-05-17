Suns Set For 'Chaotic' Offseason Ahead
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns already have the ball rolling on what's anticipated to be a tough summer of moves and decisions that will alter the organization for years to come.
After facing the reality of firing another head coach and making a front office change at general manager, the Suns now look towards re-tooling the coaching staff and roster - which is expected to be much different by the beginning of the 2025-26 season.
According to Bleacher Report, the Suns are set to have one of the most chaotic offseasons in the NBA - falling behind only the Milwaukee Bucks in their rankings.
"If the Suns bring everyone back by guaranteeing salaries and picking up team options on a handful of players, they could have a combined payroll and tax of $450 million in 2025-26, surging deep into the second apron yet again," wrote Grant Hughes.
"A nearly certain Kevin Durant trade should assure some turnover. Whether that makes the Suns any cheaper or more flexible remains to be seen. Suns owner Mat Ishbia, who hired his former assistant coach at Michigan State, Brian Gregory, as his new general manager, has long resisted a rebuild.
"It doesn’t seem like Devin Booker is going anywhere, though moving him would be the surest way to get the Suns out of their current quagmire. But everyone else should be viewed as a trade candidate, and Phoenix will again work to get Bradley Beal to sign off on a move.
"The Suns also need to find a head coach to replace the fired Mike Budenholzer."
Phoenix is the lone team in the NBA without a permanent or interim head coach at this point in time, and while the Suns are expected to cast a wide net on their search - these three names make the most sense.