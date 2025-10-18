Are Suns Set for Harsh Reality This Season?
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are truly a wild card entering the 2025-26 season.
The Suns are widely considered to be one of the worst teams in the West ahead of the new year, though Phoenix could also surprise many despite dealing away stars in Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal over the summer.
A new regime possessing general manager Brian Gregory and head coach Jordan Ott only further clouds what's to be expected of the Suns this year.
While some, like ESPN, are sipping the juice, others like The Athletic simply are not.
Suns Trying to Dig Themselves Out of Hole
The Athletic's John Hollinger didn't hold back when previewing the Suns, who have just 35 projected wins with 12th place in the West in his season predictions:
"The good news is that the Suns seem to have somewhat realized how bad of shape they’re in. The bad news is that they’re still in bad shape. They don’t have control of their first-round pick until 2032 — presuming they get it unfrozen — and have a roster that will be hard-pressed to stay in playoff contention in the rugged West," wrote Hollinger.
After detailing ramifications of the Beal financial burden on the cap, lack of draft capital and overall roster value, Hollinger concluded with:
"Where they go from here is hard to say. Right now, the Suns look like the new Sacramento, with an impulsive owner overseeing a roster tire fire that they’re now trying to piece back to respectability. Trading Booker to get some of their picks back seemed like the best way out of the pickle, but the extension reduces his trade value and indicates the Suns instead will try to dynamite themselves out of the crater they have dug for themselves. Good luck with that."
Are Suns Set to Face Harsh Reality?
The Suns themselves previously admitted success won't be measured in wins and losses this season, which is likely a smart move.
However, Phoenix failed to truly deliver with a heavier roster and higher expectations in previous seasons - how bad can 2025-26 truly get?
The Suns feel likely to meddle somewhere between play-in territory and 30-35 wins, which seems about right given the current outlook of the organization.
A harsh reality isn't coming for the Suns - they already faced it over the summer when finally deciding to move on from Durant and Beal.
This year won't be amazingly fruitful - though it could be a massive year for Ott to set the foundation for what's to come.