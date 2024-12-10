Suns Slide Down Power Rankings After Awful Weekend
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns were without Kevin Durant over the course of their three-game road trip this past week, and needless to say, the sailing has been tough.
The Suns went 0-3 on the road, dropping games to the New Orleans Pelicans, Miami Heat and Orlando Magic in the process. After a 9-2 start, Phoenix is just one game above .500 with a 12-11 record.
The Suns can't afford to keep slipping much longer, but there's hope a short break in the schedule will help alleviate some of the issues while hopefully getting Durant back in the process.
Until then, Phoenix will continue dropping down NBA power rankings, and rightfully so.
Suns Slide in New NBA Power Rankings
NBA.com: 16 (12 last week)
John Schuhmann: "The much bigger difference between the Suns’ games with Durant (109.2 points allowed per 100 possessions) and their games without him (121.2 allowed per 100) continues to be on defense. Their loss in New Orleans on Thursday put an end to the Pelicans’ nine-game losing streak and was the first time in almost a month that the Pels had scored more than 120 points per 100 possessions.
"Two nights later, they allowed the Heat to score 121 points on just 95 possessions, their second most efficient-performance of the season. And on Sunday, the Magic scored more efficiently than their season-long mark even though they were without Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner."
The Athletic: 16 (14 last week)
Law Murray: "Is Kevin Durant playing? Peak Suns looks like a good enough team, as Phoenix is 11-2 when Durant and Devin Booker share the floor. Booker, in particular, is averaging 7.2 free-throw attempts per game, a five-year high, while the Suns rank fifth in free-throw attempt rate. But the Suns are 1-9 without Durant, and the lone win came against Utah."
ClutchPoints: 13 (10 last week)
Brett Siegel: "Regardless if Durant is playing or not, the bottom line is that the Suns need to get better defensively. This team currently ranks 21st in defensive rating and is giving up an average of 113.9 points per game, which ranks 20th in the league. Until the Suns can tighten things up on defense, they will be hovering around mediocrity in the Western Conference."
The Suns are back in action on Friday when they play the Utah Jazz.