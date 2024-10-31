Suns Star Questionable vs Clippers
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are listing guard Bradley Beal as questionable with an elbow injury against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.
Josh Okogie (hamstring) remains out - he has yet to play all season.
Beal has already missed one game this season - Phoenix's home opener against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday - with the elbow injury. He previously worked through a shoulder issue, too.
Beal is averaging 18 points on 50% shooting to start the 2024-25 season with 4.7 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals per night.
His 24 points in Phoenix's 116-113 win against the Clippers in Los Angeles to start the regular season was a major reason why the Suns walked way victorious.
In the lone game Beal did miss, rookie Ryan Dunn got the starting nod and impressed teammates and coaches. If Beal can't go on Thursday, it's likely Suns coach Mike Budenholzer could rely on the first-round pick again.
Phoenix, currently 3-1 on the season, is fresh off a comeback victory against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday.
“I think just the toughness, the edge that the guys are, the development and growth of competitiveness; that's what we talk about, competing," said Budenholzer.
"When you can take a punch like that in the first quarter, lean on your defense to get back in it; really lean on your defense the whole night, that's when I feel like, if we can develop a defensive identity and defensive toughness, we'll just keep working and try to get better on the other end. Having that edge, that competitiveness on defense, I think tonight, really stood out.”
The Clippers (2-1) host the Suns at 7:30 PM Phoenix time tomorrow in Los Angeles.