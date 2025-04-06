Suns Star Understands Fan Frustration
PHOENIX -- The last 24-plus months have not been ideal for the Phoenix Suns - from inconsistent on-court product, to maddening injuries, to the inability to find a coach that can connect with the roster - the franchise has been through a definite rough patch.
Part of the equation behind the underwhelming results of the last two seasons has been an unfortunate cycle of injuries that have plagued Bradley Beal.
Beal was acquired in June 2023 in hopes of being the missing piece that could secure the franchise an NBA title that has alluded the city of Phoenix since 1968.
Instead, the aforementioned injuries have allowed for the three-time All-Star to appear in only 102 games since the beginning of the 2023-24 season - that hasn't gone over too well with many factions of fans.
Beal understands the criticism surrounding his lack of availability and demoralizing streak of ill-timed injuries.
Beal expressed that understanding when talking to Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic after the loss to the Boston Celtics on Friday.
“I get it, I get it," said Beal.
“They have every reason to be. I am, too.”
The Suns have yielded substantially stronger on-court results when Devin Booker and Kevin Durant play together sans Beal this season - the numbers also tend to point towards players such as Collin Gillespie being more impactful, although Gillespie has a far smaller volume of games played.
“It’s not ideal, obviously, it’s not fun. You don’t enjoy it. You control what you can control. That’s all I can do. I always preach about being available and that’s something I’m definitely kicking myself about, but that’s sometimes how the cookie crumbles," he continued.
"All I can do is keep my head up and keep getting better. The staff has been great, my body is in a better place and I feel really good right now. Hopefully it continues to stay that way.”
Beal's injuries have ranged from ankle sprains, to an odd saga surrounding a lingering back injury, to the recent hamstring tightness that held him out for nearly three weeks.
The former Washington Wizards standout had not played more than 60 games in a season since 2018-19, so this development isn't entirely unexpected.
That doesn't make the outcome any less difficult after the franchise parted with controllable second-round picks and the seemingly undervalued Chris Paul to acquire a player on a maximum contract with a rare no-trade clause - the Suns could end up moving on from Beal without even making a trade.
Nonetheless, it still is difficult not to feel for the former All-NBA star - Beal has been a strong representative of the community since his arrival, and has been a phenomenal teammate despite the turmoil that has gradually built over time.
Beal has handled the injuries, the negative fan reception, and being benched by Mike Budenholzer in the best possible fashion - it's hard not to admire the star despite the on-court results falling well short of expectation.
While it ultimately feels as if the writing is on the wall for both the Phoenix season and Beal's future with the franchise, the former NBA scoring champion still remains confident that the team can make a serious run over the final week of the season - read more on that here.