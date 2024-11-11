Suns Star Bradley Beal Updates Injury
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal has been dealing with a sprained elbow through the last few games, an injury that's kept him out twice already to begin the season.
In Sunday's overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings, Beal picked up another knock after having his knee awkwardly landed into by DeMar DeRozan late in the contest. After wincing in obvious pain, Beal managed to play through the injury as the Suns were already down Kevin Durant due to a calf strain.
While Suns coach Mike Budenholzer wasn't able to give an update on Beal following the loss, reporters did speak with Beal in the locker room - who said that x-rays were negative.
“Adrenaline. With three minutes left, I felt like we had a good flow. We just couldn't get a stop really down the stretch," Beal answered when asked how he stayed in the game.
"But I was just going out there in the moment, I felt like, if I could just put some pressure on it then I was good. At first, I couldn't. Then, obviously, as I stood up, I was seeing if I could put some pressure on it. Once I can do that and see I can jump, and I can do that, then I can try to go. So, I didn't feel the greatest, but it was for three minutes.”
Beal also said his knee was a little sore following the game. He scored 28 points and collected eight rebounds in the loss to Sacramento, which was just their second on the season.
Phoenix now enters a four-game road trip beginning tomorrow against the Utah Jazz, so we should see Beal's status for that game on the injury report later tonight.