Suns Star Devin Booker Addresses Past Trade Rumors
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have two stars preparing for the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympic games in Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, both of whom were thrown into trade rumors just a few weeks ago before the start of a hectic NBA offseason.
Durant and Booker dominated headlines for days following a series of trades completed by the Brooklyn Nets and Houston Rockets, moves that prompted what three different NBA voices over at ESPN deemed a possibility of either two stars departing Phoenix.
Local insiders such as Duane Rankin and John Gambadoro shot those rumors down, and things have been quiet since.
While Durant has been fairly vocal on (again) being involved in trade rumors, Booker says he hasn't been too deep into the thick of it.
“They say my name? I ain’t heard much this summer,” Booker told Arizona Sports' Kellan Olson.
“That’s the nature of our game, nature of the business. It gives people something to talk about.”
While Booker isn't constantly thrown around in the wild wasteland of NBA trade rumors when compared to his counterpart in Durant, this summer certainly isn't the first - or last time - his name will be involved.
Perhaps another run to the NBA Finals changes things - though he's got gold on his mind as preparation for Paris gets underway.
“Just win a gold, rep the country, get everybody on the same page and start the journey to next year,” Booker told Olson.