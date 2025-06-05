Suns Star Kevin Durant Among Best Finals Performers Ever
The Phoenix Suns are sitting at home for the NBA Finals for a fourth straight year, but they have made valiant attempts to try and get back to basketball's biggest stage.
They tried to get back to the Finals in 2023 by trading for two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant, who is one of the best players in NBA Finals history.
Bleacher Report writer Lee Escobedo placed Durant at No. 6 in his top 15 best NBA Finals resumes since 2000.
"Two rings. Two Finals MVPs. Two deathblows delivered to LeBron. Kevin Durant turned a Warriors contender into basketball’s equivalent of a tech monopoly. In back-to-back Finals, he averaged over 30 points combined on elite efficiency, drilling cold-blooded shots within a system so overwhelming it broke the league," Escobedo wrote.
"The aftermath was so seismic, the Collective Bargaining Agreement was reshaped to prevent anything like it from happening again.
"Game 3 in 2017 and 2018 both saw dagger moments, the latter a near-identical situation to the former. No one else ranked below Durant list authored two Finals-deciding plays in two straight years with that level of precision."
Durant knows how to show up when it matters most, but his career with the Suns hasn't showcased that very well. Durant and the Suns were eliminated in the second round during his first season in Phoenix. The Denver Nuggets got the best of them in six games before winning the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat.
A year ago, Durant and the Suns reached the playoffs as a No. 6 seed in the Western Conference, but they were shockingly swept by Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
After missing the postseason this year, Durant may end up leaving the Suns in a trade this summer in order to help both sides get over the hump.