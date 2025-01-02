Inside The Suns

Suns Star Kevin Durant Among All-Star Leaders

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant is all but set to continue adding to his resume.

Dec 31, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) shoots the ball while Memphis Grizzlies forward-center Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) fails to block him during the second quarter of the game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
Dec 31, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) shoots the ball while Memphis Grizzlies forward-center Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) fails to block him during the second quarter of the game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns star forward Kevin Durant appears to be set for another All-Star nod as the 2024-25 season continues.

Durant was second in All-Star voting for Western Conference frontcourt players, only trailing Nikola Jokic in votes after the NBA's first update. Durant currently leads other stars in Lebron James, Anthony Davis and Victory Wembanyana.

This would be Durant's 15th All-Star appearance.

Fellow Suns star Devin Booker is currently ninth in voting for guards in the West.

It's been a strong season for Durant, who is currently averaging 27.7 points on 51.2% shooting with 6.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per night. Even at the age of 36, Durant is still playing at a high level.

However, that hasn't quite translated to success for the Suns. Phoenix is just 15-17 on the season and currently find themselves out of the playoff picture.

Durant, as a leader of the team, believes the responsibility falls on himself to play better.

“I just feel like I got to be better just affecting the game. I feel like that I can do so much out there. I feel like I got to be better. I feel like every player in that locker room has that same mentality. We all will look in the mirror and we will be a better team. But I think it starts with me. Just my energy to start the games. Keeping the ball in my hands. I had three turnovers in the second half. I can’t do that. I feel like we all just need to focus on ourselves and see where we need to be better and bring it to the group," he said after their most recent loss.

Voting for the All-Star Game will conclude on Jan. 20.

Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

