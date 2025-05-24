Suns Star Weighs in On Euro/USA Basketball Debate
PHOENIX -- Debate sparked online yesterday between the differences of European and American basketball culture, and Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant was a main engine of the conversation.
NBA analyst Jay Williams first got the conversation going when he commented on the development of young American players and how cancel culture may impact coaches doing their job:
When Robert Littal of BSO highlighted the differences between European coaches (using the Olympics as an example) and "soft" Americans, Durant (who played for Team USA) chimed in.
"Most of these successful international guys either are influenced heavily by American basketball culture, played high school ball in America, some even went to college here," said Durant.
"This whole convo is trash, basketball is a universal language, some people have different dialect. Some states teach the game different than other states, who says there’s a perfect way to teach the game? All this sh-- is corny."
When presented with the fact that most recent MVP's are from overseas and how the game is "slipping" away from the USA, Durant responded with:
"Majority of the league is American born though. The league is more than the star players but the narrative for ME isn’t about it 'slipping', more about how global the nba has become and how that has inspired players all around the world but we are in a divisive time and this topic gets clicks so I get it."
Another X user asked if there was any truth to European coaches being "harder" on their guys.
"People speak as if they know every coach lol not every European coach is amazing and not every American youth coach is bad. It’s that simple," Durant said. "The whole argument just pointless to me, what are u trying to prove?"
Durant has plenty of international experience, having won four Olympic gold medals with Team USA during his career. He also holds nine men's USA Olympic basketball records which includes points scored.