Inside The Suns

Suns Star Kevin Durant Injured vs Spurs

The Phoenix Suns star didn't return to the court after halftime.

Donnie Druin

Dec 3, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) against San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (30) in the first half of an NBA Cup game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dec 3, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) against San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (30) in the first half of an NBA Cup game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns did not see Kevin Durant emerge from the locker room to begin the third quarter of festivities against the San Antonio Spurs.

Durant suffered an apparent ankle injury late in the second after being fouled on a drive to the rim. Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro is reporting the injury is a sprain.

The Suns confirmed he will not return.

A better description of what happened from The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin:

"Durant appeared to step on a player's foot when twisting his ankle. He then landed hard on his right side while hitting the floor as Spurs forward Justin Champagnie was called for the foul with 4:30 left in the half.

"Royce O'Neale replaced Durant with 3:51 remaining in the first half. Durant did hit a jumper in between the foul and being taken out, but didn't return for the remainder of the half after going to the bench."

This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Durant exited action with 13 points, four rebounds and two assists. Phoenix led 52-39 after the first two quarters of play.

The superstar forward previously missed two weeks of action with a calf strain.

The Suns entered tonight with an 11-8 record having won their last two of three matchups.

Ahead of action, Durant's 26.8 points per night led the team on 53.2% shooting, though he did have ten combined turnovers in his last two games.

Phoenix has struggled to keep their star trio completely healthy and on the court dating back to the 2023-24 season. The Suns mostly were healthy during their 9-2 start, though Beal and Durant suffered calf injuries which led to a noticeable dip in play.

If Durant misses the rest of the game, the Suns will need a total team effort to help replace his production, something the Slim Reaper himself touched on after their most recent win over the Golden State Warriors:

“Yeah, I mean, that's what we're going to need to happen. I mean, because we are going to have a game or two like this in the playoffs where it's just a clunky game, both teams, some of the players not shooting great, but who can get the most stops, who can make shots at the end of the game. I think tonight, that's what we did. We made some good shots there at the end, some free throws and we got stops.” 

Published |Modified
Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News