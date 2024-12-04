Suns Star Kevin Durant Injured vs Spurs
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns did not see Kevin Durant emerge from the locker room to begin the third quarter of festivities against the San Antonio Spurs.
Durant suffered an apparent ankle injury late in the second after being fouled on a drive to the rim. Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro is reporting the injury is a sprain.
The Suns confirmed he will not return.
A better description of what happened from The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin:
"Durant appeared to step on a player's foot when twisting his ankle. He then landed hard on his right side while hitting the floor as Spurs forward Justin Champagnie was called for the foul with 4:30 left in the half.
"Royce O'Neale replaced Durant with 3:51 remaining in the first half. Durant did hit a jumper in between the foul and being taken out, but didn't return for the remainder of the half after going to the bench."
This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.
Durant exited action with 13 points, four rebounds and two assists. Phoenix led 52-39 after the first two quarters of play.
The superstar forward previously missed two weeks of action with a calf strain.
The Suns entered tonight with an 11-8 record having won their last two of three matchups.
Ahead of action, Durant's 26.8 points per night led the team on 53.2% shooting, though he did have ten combined turnovers in his last two games.
Phoenix has struggled to keep their star trio completely healthy and on the court dating back to the 2023-24 season. The Suns mostly were healthy during their 9-2 start, though Beal and Durant suffered calf injuries which led to a noticeable dip in play.
If Durant misses the rest of the game, the Suns will need a total team effort to help replace his production, something the Slim Reaper himself touched on after their most recent win over the Golden State Warriors:
“Yeah, I mean, that's what we're going to need to happen. I mean, because we are going to have a game or two like this in the playoffs where it's just a clunky game, both teams, some of the players not shooting great, but who can get the most stops, who can make shots at the end of the game. I think tonight, that's what we did. We made some good shots there at the end, some free throws and we got stops.”